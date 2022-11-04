Ant McPartlin unveils HUGE tattoo tribute to famous singer

Ant McPartlin has unveiled his huge new tattoo tribute to John Lennon.

The TV presenter is currently in Australia, as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is set to return to our screens on Sunday, November 6.

Ten celebrities have been confirmed for the line-up, while two more stars are rumoured to be joining their co-stars as bombshell campmates.

Ant posed for a photo with his best friend and I’m A Celeb co-presenter Declan Donnelly, where he displayed his latest tattoo.

His inking is a replica of the John Lennon black-and-white floor mural in New York, with the word “Imagine” inked in the centre.

This isn’t the TV star’s first tattoo tribute to someone; last year Ant debuted his inking to his wife Anne-Marie Corbett.

In photos published by The UK Sun at the time, the newlyweds were spotted soaking up the sun in the Algarve, Portugal – where the 46-year-old was seen with a tattoo of the letter “A” in a heart on his chest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by steffi 👋🏼 || ant and dec videos (@antanddec.v)

I’m A Celeb will make its highly anticipated return to the Australian jungle, and 10 celebs have already been confirmed for the original line-up for the series.

Two other stars are rumoured to be entering the jungle as bombshell campmates.

Earlier this week, another star teased he may be set to appear in the jungle.

ITV have already filmed the first bushtucker trial of the series, and it has been reported that comedian Babatúndé Aléshé couldn’t complete the task.

The 34-year-old was unable to conquer his fear of heights and take part in the traditional start to the show – Walk the Plank.

The show saw all ten celebrity campmates attempt to complete the challenge, which saw them dangling in the air on top of a 32-storey building in the Gold Coast region.

In an exciting twist to celebrate the show’s return to Australia, a third platform was added for those brave stars who dared to attempt the skywalk – which was renamed The Ledge.

It has been reported that after 45 minutes of procrastination, Babatúndé was unable to complete the challenge, despite watching his co-stars Jill Scott and Charlene White conquer their fears.

An onlooker told The UK Sun: “Babatúndé was really struggling during The Ledge and everyone felt for him.”

“Jill and Charlene were being really encouraging of Babatúndé but to no avail. He stood there thinking and willing himself to do it for almost an hour but in the end, he chose not to do it.”

Similar to previous years, the first trial of the series will see the campmates split into two teams and will determine which team will spend the night in the inferior camp.

To celebrate the return of I’m A Celeb to the Australian jungle, ITV are set to air a special crossover episode between the show and The Masked Singer.

Four stars who have appeared in any of the series over the past 20 years will compete as new wacky characters.

I’m A Celeb will air on ITV and Virgin Media One at 9pm on Sunday, November 6.