Amy Childs reveals her newborn twins’ names

Amy Childs has revealed her newborn twins’ names.

The former TOWIE star welcomed a baby boy and baby girl with her beau Billy Delbosq on April 6.

Sharing the first official photos of her babies last week, Amy wrote: “Welcome to the world our beautiful little twins 💙💗 Born 06/04/23 7.04pm twin 1 7.05pm twin 2.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Delbosq (@billydelbosq8)

Amy continued: “Mummy and Daddy love you so so much.. We’ve been in a complete baby bubble the past few days.. Our family is now finally complete.. 🥰.”

“@billydelbosq8 you have been incredible the last few days .. I love you so much .. 💙💗 xxx,” she added.

The former TOWIE star has since revealed she has named her newborns Billy and Amelia.

She wrote: “Billy River Delbosq 💙 Amelia Mae Delbosq 💗. 💙 Billy & Millie 💗 – 06/04/23.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Childs (@amychilds1990)

Amy is already mum to five-year-old Polly, who she shares with ex Bradley Wright.

She is also mum to a four-year-old son, named Ritchie.

The twins are the former TOWIE star’s first children with Billy, 40, who she started dating during lockdown.