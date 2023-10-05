Alex Scott has been ‘secretly dating’ THIS pop singer for months

Alex Scott has been secretly dating Jess Glynne for the past few months, according to reports.

The former Arsenal player, 38, and the singer, 33, are said to be “really happy” and were recently snapped embracing during a coffee date in London.

A friend told The Sun: “Alex and Jess have been a slow burn and they didn’t want to rush things or go public too soon.”

“But they’re officially an item now and seem really happy. They are both strong, independent women with a shared passion and respect of their respective careers, supporting one another from the sidelines.”

“It’s still early days for them, but they’ve met one another’s mates and everyone is super happy for them,” the insider added.

The news comes after Alex and Jess both attended the London premiere of David Beckham’s Netflix docu-series, Beckham, on Tuesday night.

While they both posed for photos on the red carpet, they didn’t take any together.

The BBC sports presenter has previously opened up about the difficulty of finding the right person for her.

Alex said she was “open” to getting to know men and women, as she “never closes herself off” when it comes to dating.

This isn’t the first time Alex and Jess have been spotted in public together.

Back in July, they sat next to each other at Wimbledon. They were also photographed at an event in London together back in May.