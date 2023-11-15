Who we’d love to see appear on Celebrity Big Brother

ITV have announced that the hit series Celebrity Big Brother will return to TV screens in 2024.

The show last aired in 2016 and was previously presented by Emma Willis.

The popular broadcasting station announced the news on their Instagram account last Friday, following the success of the civilian series.

Since the announcement of the show, various celebrities such as Katie Price, Jedward and Trisha Paytas have dropped hints about whether they are set to join the Big Brother house.

While cast members have yet to be announced, Goss.ie have put together our own line-up of who we’d like to see enter the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Check out our favourite contenders below:

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt

The iconic reality TV couple have already hinted at their return to the Celebrity Big Brother house, after finishing second behind Rylan Clark in 2013.

“Speidi” as the pair have been dubbed, have been married for 15 years and share two children together – Ryker and Gunner.

This would mark the couple’s third appearance on the series, after joining the house again during the 2017 series of the show.

Trisha Paytas

Social meida star Trisha Paytas has also appeared on the show once before – in 2017, but quit the Celebrity Big Brother house just 11 days after she branded her housemates “fake.”

The YouTuber has also expressed her interest in returning to the series.

Taking to X, Trisha re-posted the Celebrity Big Brother return announcement alongside the caption: “I’m coming back 👀 with Queen reincarnate.”

GK Barry

Podcaster and TikTok star Grace Keeling, known famously as GK Barry online, would be a huge hit in the Big Brother house.

The 24-year-old has blown up online with her hugely successful podcast, Saving Grace, and for her comical TikTok videos.

This star would no doubt entertain viewers!

Maura Higgins

We would love to see Maura and her Irish humour enter the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The Irish beauty is best known for her appearance on the 2019 series of Love Island, where she became a household name for shutting down fellow Islander Tom Walker for making a comment about her behind her back.

The 32-year-old has since been announced as the social media host for the spin-off series, Love Island Games, which airs on Peacock and Virgin Media Player.

Kyle Richards

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has made headlines recently due to her separation from estranged husband Mauricio Umansky.

In July, it was reported that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars had split after 27 years of marriage; however, they later revealed they’re just separated after having a “rough year”.

Given Kyle’s recent headlines in the press and the fact she’s already familiar with reality TV, we think she would make the perfect fit for the ITV show.

Jamie Laing

Jamie Laing’s humour and good fun would surely be the perfect edition to the Big Brother house.

The former Made In Chelsea star currently hosts the NewlyWeds podcast with his wife, Sophie Habboo, and the pair recently announced that they’re taking the podcast on tour.

The popular couple are taking their tour to Ireland and will be hosting a live podcast episode from Dublin’s Vicar Street on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.