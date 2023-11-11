Katie Price and Jedward lead list of stars rumoured to appear on revamped version of Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother will return to our screens in 2024, six years after it was taken off air.

A host of stars have already hinted at their appearance on the revamped series – including Katie Price, Trisha Paytas, and our very own Jedward.

ITV confirmed the return of CBB on Friday night, following the success of the civilian series.

The broadcaster teased: “Celebrity Big Brother will see a new cast of famous faces isolated from the outside world as they embark on the ultimate social experiment, taking up residence in the iconic Big Brother house.

“Leaving luxury behind, the celebrities will take part in weekly nominations and tough tasks with cameras capturing their every move. Who will win the hearts of the nation, go all the way to the finish line and be crowned the winner?”

ITV will confirm casting in due course, but a number of celebrities have already thrown their hat in the ring.

Katie Price, who won the show when it was hosted on Channel 5 in 2015, hinted at her return on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the TV personality re-posted the Celebrity Big Brother return announcement alongside series of side-eye emojis.

Social media star Trisha Paytas has also expressed her interest in returning to the series.

The YouTuber originally appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017, but quit the show after just 11 days after she branded her housemates “fake”.

Now, it looks like Trisha is looking for a second chance at winning the iconic reality show.

Taking to X, Trisha re-posted the Celebrity Big Brother return announcement alongside the caption: “I’m coming back 👀 with Queen reincarnate.”

I’m coming back 👀 with the Queen reincarnate https://t.co/2302W2ln72 — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) November 10, 2023

Our very own Jedward have also thrown their hat in the ring, meaning they could appear on CBB for the third time.

The Irish twins, who shot to fame on The X Factor in 2009, appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2011 and 2017.

Hinting at their return on Saturday, the duo commented on a post announcing the show’s return, writing: “Ok we’re down 😉.”