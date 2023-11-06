Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo make huge announcement – six months after tying the knot

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habbo have made a huge announcement.

The popular Made in Chelsea stars, who host the NewlyWeds podcast, officially tied the knot at a Chelsea Registry Office back in April.

The following month, the couple celebrated their nuptials by hosting a lavish second wedding in Seville, Spain.

Six months later, Jamie and Sophie have shared an update on how their marriage is going and excitingly announced they’re taking their NewlyWeds podcast on tour, calling it their “second honeymoon”.

Good news for Irish fans – the popular couple will be hosting a live podcast episode from Dublin’s Vicar Street on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

Speaking to MailOnline, Jamie sweetly admitted he and Sophie are having the “best time” as newlyweds, and are excited to bring their hit podcast to the stage.

The Made in Chelsea star gushed: “It’s no secret that I adore Sophie and have always thought she was hilarious, but it’s been amazing for everyone else to see just how brilliant and funny she is through the podcast.”

“We have the best time together,” Jamie continued. “And even though we’ve known each other for ages and have been married for over six months now, it’s really lovely to still keep learning new things about each other.”

Sophie added: “After all the planning and excitement in the run up to the wedding, we’re really enjoying settling into married life.”

“I wasn’t sure if it would feel different when we were husband and wife but it just feels like it always has, which is really lovely.”

“I know this sounds really cliché but we can’t wait to be old and grey, but the pranks will never stop!”

Jamie and Sophie have confirmed dates for Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, London and Dublin.

The couple are taking NewlyWeds to the stage of iconic Dublin venue Vicar Street on April 30, 2024.

Presale tickets are available on Wednesday, November 8, while General Sale begins on Friday, November 10.