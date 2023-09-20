WATCH: Netflix release trailer for David Beckham docuseries

The trailer for Netflix’s David Beckham docuseries has just dropped.

The four-part series, titled Beckham, will chronicle the life of the former football player and cultural icon.

The official synopsis reads: “David Beckham is one of the most known names on the planet, yet few people know who he really is.”

“From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find balance between ambition, love and family, David’s story is one of immense ups and downs.”

“The series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time,” Netflix add.

Academy Award winner Fisher Stevens, along with Academy Award and Emmy winning producer John Battsek, received unprecedented access to David, his wife Victoria, his family, his friends, and his teammates for the series – which will join the streaming giant on October 4.

Check out the trailer below: