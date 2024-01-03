This is why the lavish manor in Netflix’s Fool Me Once looks familiar

Netflix’s new limited series Fool Me Once has been receiving rave reviews online, but fans have been left scratching their heads over the lavish manor that appears in the show.

The eight-part series is an adaptation of the book by acclaimed author Harlan Coben, and features a star-studded cast including Michelle Keegan, Irish actor Emmett J. Scanlan, Dame Joanna Lumley, and Richard Armitage.

Its synopsis reads: “A newly single mom is grieving her husband when, just two weeks after his funeral, she sees him appearing alive and well — on her nanny cam. Was he actually murdered? Or are there darker powers at play?”

In the show, the seemingly widowed Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) has her life thrown into chaos and conspiracy as she begins to question the mysterious death of her husband Joe Burkett (Richard Armitage).

Maya also grows suspicious of her mother-in-law Judith Burkett (Joanna Lumley), and what part she and the rest of his family had to play in Joe’s disappearance.

The series features plenty of scenes at the Burkett family estate, filmed at the real life Arley Hall, a stately home located to the southeast of the village of Arley, near Northwich in Cheshire.

The lavish estate is currently home to Viscount Ashbrook and his family, however its appeared on-screen many times before.

The manor appeared in Peaky Blinders as Tommy Shelby’s stately home, and also hosted two weddings on Coronation Street in the past.

It’s safe to say Fool Me Once has captivated audiences across the globe, who have shared their love for the series online since it premiered on January 1st.

One viewer took to X and said: “OK, just finished Fool Me Once by Harlan Coben. Michelle Keegan is superb and I loved seeing Joanna Lumley acting again. Adeel Akhtar is a very, special talent. As for that ending 👌🏽👌🏽”

Another user said: “Fool Me Once on Netflix is genuinely mind boggling… found myself wide awake at 1 this morning trying to work it out. Absolutely no chance of guessing anything right. 🤣”

“What was suppose to be a productive day turned into me binging Fool Me Once on Netflix….in one sitting 😭 10/10 though, 🔥🔥” another X user remarked.

