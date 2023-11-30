THESE popular Love Island stars are set to appear on ITV Christmas special

Five popular Love Island stars are set to appear on an ITV Christmas special.

Talent competition Britain Get Singing will return to our screens this year, and will feature stars from fan-favourite ITV shows including Emmerdale, Coronation Street, Good Morning Britain, Love Island and The Masked Singer.

The teams will band together to create supergroup choirs, hoping to impress viewers and raise awareness around mental health.

Love Island stars Davide Sanclimenti, Zachariah Noble, Molly Marsh, Jacques O’Neill and Marcel Somerville are set to compete on the show.

The Emmerdale group includes Emma Barton [Honey Mitchell], Heather Peace [Eve Unwin], Claire Norris [Bernadette Taylor], Matthew Morrison [Felix Baker], Angela Wynter [Yolande Truman] and Sid Owen [Ricky Butcher].

Claire Sweeney [Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Plummer], Vinta Morgan [Ronnie Bailey], Lisa George [Beth Tinker], Cherylee Houston [Izzy Armstrong] and Mollie Gallagher [Nina Lucas] will compete as part of the Coronation Street group.

Kate Garraway, Charlotte Hawkins, Alex Beresford, Laura Tobin and Dr Amir Khan will compete on behalf of Good Morning Britain.

The Masked Singer group includes Chris Kamara [Ghost], Russell Watson [Cockroach] and Aled Jones [Traffic Cone].

Britain Get Singing will be hosted by Roman Kemp, and boasts a star-studded judging panel – including Jonathan Ross, will.i.am, Alesha Dixon and Adam Lambert.