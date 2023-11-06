The start date of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 has been revealed.

On Monday, Good Morning Britain viewers were treated to an ad for the upcoming series, which gave away when it will kick off.

The first official trailer, which was released on October 20, shows hosts Ant and Dec running the “five-star” Jungle Retreat – but today, there was a difference at the end of the promo.

Fans noticed that the launch episode has been confirmed to air on Sunday, November 19.

While the official line-up is yet to be confirmed, a host of famous faces have been linked to this year’s show.

Check out the full rumoured line-up so far:

Alan Halsall

Alan Halsall is best known for his role as Tyrone Dobbs in Coronation Street, which he has played since 1998.

A source told The UK Sun: “Alan is a top lad with bags of personality so ITV are over the moon he’s in talks to join their 2023 cast.”

Alex Beresford

Alex Beresford, 43, is a presenter on Good Morning Britain.

He previously told The UK Mirror: “Out of all the shows, I would love to do the jungle.”

Danny Cipriani

Danny Cipriani is a professional rugby union player.

A source “confirmed” his participation to the Daily Mail, calling him “one of the most exciting signings for this series”.

Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen is an actress, singer, dancer and presenter.

She previously told The UK Sun: “I will do it at some point. I think I’m a Celebrity for my 50th birthday would be something nice to do,” and she is turning 50 next May.

Frankie Dettori

Frankie Dettori is an Italian jockey based in the UK.

A source told The UK Sun he has been lined up as a “superstar” signing, with producers hoping he will be “brilliant in the Bushtucker Trials”.

Josie Gibson

This Morning’s Josie Gibson is reportedly in talks with ITV to appear on the upcoming series of I’m A Celeb for a fee of £100,000.

A TV source said: “I’m A Celeb producers have begun negotiations with Josie’s team to try and lure her with a £100,000 contract. Talks are at an advanced stage.”

“Josie has been a fan of the series for many years and is interested and looking at the bigger picture of her TV career.”

“The stint could propel her into the mainstream and land her bigger gigs.”

Liz Truss

Liz Truss, a former British Prime Minister, has also been linked to the line-up.

A source told The UK Sun: “High-level politicians are virtually guaranteed to create controversy in the camp – which equates to compulsive viewing for fans at home.”

She would be following in the footsteps of the UK’s former health secretary Matt Hancock, who was a finalist on the show last winter.

Olivia Attwood

Love Island’s Olivia Attwood was forced to quit the show after less than 48 hours last year.

She previously revealed she would “love to” return to the jungle for the 2023 series, and it’s been reported that she’ll be given a second chance at being crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Sam Thompson

Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson is reportedly set to head Down Under.

A source told The Sun: “Sam is a great signing because he has a huge fan base and a funny self-deprecating personality.”

“It will be difficult if [his girlfriend] Zara [McDermott] is still on Strictly as she will be too busy to head out to the jungle to support him.”

“While it might put a bit of pressure on their relationship, it’s a huge year for them.”

The Vivienne

Popular drag queen The Vivienne won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK back in 2019.

The Welsh native previously admitted: “Do you know what, I’ve never even thought about it really but what an absolutely amazing opportunity that would be. I’m petrified of spiders but get me to that jungle, I’d do it!”

“What a great life opportunity that I’m never going to get again… I am all for that.”

Nigel Farage

Longtime viewers of I’m A Celeb have threatened to boycott the show following reports Nigel Farage is set to appear on the next series.

The former Brexit Party chief is said to be in advanced talks with show bosses.

A TV insider told The UK Sun: “Nigel has been at the top of the wish-list for I’m A Celeb bosses for years. They’ve offered him a huge fee as they know he’ll drive up viewing figures. Ant and Dec will love this signing.”

“Nigel’s the ultimate Marmite character and won’t hold back in camp discussions. It’s a real coup. The casting team has nailed it. It’s shaping up to be a brilliant series.”

Speaking on his GB News show, the ex-politician confirmed the show had approached him again this year, and he admitted he was “giving it very, very serious consideration”.

Nick Pickard

Nick Pickard is reportedly set to enter the Australian jungle for the 2023 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The 48-year-old is best known for his role as Tony Hutchinson in Hollyoaks, a role he has held since 1995. The dad-of-one remains the soap’s longest-serving cast member to date.

A TV source told The UK Sun: “Tony from Hollyoaks – as Nick will always happily be known as – is an absolute soap legend and a huge signing for I’m A Celeb.”

“Soap stars always do brilliantly on the show because they come with a loyal following and they don’t come more down-to-earth and likeable than Nick. He would be fantastic and make great telly if he makes the final cut.”

“Of course Hollyoaks was recently moved online by Channel 4 so it comes at a helpful time for the soap too, helping introduce that younger online audience to Nick via I’m A Celeb’s huge reach.”

Marvin Humes

Marvin Humes is reportedly set to join the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! line-up.

The 38-year-old shot to fame as part of the boyband JLS on The X Factor in 2008, alongside bandmates Aston Merrygold, Oritse Williams and JB Gill.

Since then, Marvin has become a well-known TV presenter, and has co-hosted huge shows like This Morning with his wife Rochelle.

A source told The Sun: “Marvin would be a brilliant signing. Not only is he known to fans of The X Factor and fans of JLS, but the audience for The Hit List and This Morning spans from kids right through older viewers.

“And with Rochelle’s backing, he’s got a ready made fan base. He’ll have lots of showbiz stories to tell, too, from his 15 years in the limelight.

“The fact he’s remained a bit of a pin-up doesn’t hurt, either, and bosses hope he’ll make use of the jungle shower!”