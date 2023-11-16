The FULL rumoured line-up for Love Island: All Stars

Love Island: All Stars is right around the corner.

The brand new series is entirely separate to Love Island Games, which was recently filmed in Fiji.

The All Stars series will be filmed in South Africa early next year – with some familiar faces returning to the villa for a second chance at finding love.

Legendary Islanders from the past ten seasons of Love Island will each attempt to find love once again.

As they couple up and avoid being dumped from the island, relationships will be put to the test by bombshell entrances.

Only one pair will be crowned the winners of Love Island: All Stars 2024. ITV have yet to confirm the line-up or the host for the series – but it’s believed Maya Jama will take the reigns once again.

Take a look at the full rumoured line-up so far:

Faye Winter

Faye Winter rocketed to fame on Love Island 2021.

The Devon beauty struck up a romance with Teddy Soares, and they went on to secure third place.

However, the former couple called it quits earlier this year, and while Faye is still single, Teddy has moved on with Australian model Casey Boonstra.

A source told The UK Sun: “Faye might have hit the headlines during her season of Love Island for all the wrong reasons but since then she’s proven herself to be a kind, genuine woman with a heart of gold.”

“It’s become clear her outbursts in the villa came from insecurity and fear due to past hurt.”

“She’s a Love Island legend with tons of fans so really deserves a place in the All Stars villa – it’s a great chance for her to show the public how far she has come.”

“No one has been officially confirmed for All Stars yet but Faye is in advanced talks.”

Paige Thorne

Paige Thorne appeared on Love Island in 2022.

The Welsh paramedic was initially coupled up with rugby star Jacques O’Neill, before he dramatically left the villa.

She then struck up a romance with bombshell Adam Collard, and the pair narrowly missed out on a place in the final.

Shortly after leaving the villa, the former couple called it quits, after a video of Adam cosying up to a mystery blonde in McDonald’s went viral.

A source told The UK Sun: “Paige was a brilliant Islander, feisty and fiery in all the right measure and has remained popular on the outside despite a tricky run with a few bad boys.”

“She’s a Love Island legend with tons of fans so really deserves a place in the All Stars villa – it’s a great chance for her to show the public how far she has come.”

Chloe Burrows

Chloe Burrows appeared on Love Island back in 2021.

She placed runner-up alongside her then-boyfriend Toby Amorolaran.

The former couple split at the end of last year and since then, Chloe has appeared on Channel 4 dating show Celebs Go Dating.

According to The UK Sun, Chloe is top of bosses priority list for the upcoming All Stars series – which will air early next year.

An insider told the publication: “Ask fans of the show for their Love Island legends and Chloe Burrows name is always mentioned – viewers loved her with Toby but she’s one of the few who is just as popular as a single, too.”

“If anything, she is even more loved now than she was during her series’ time in the spotlight.”

“No one has been officially confirmed and signed for All Stars yet and as you can imagine, Chloe’s schedule is demanding but everyone hopes this works out as she’s considered one of the top priority signings.”

Joe Garratt

Joe appeared on Love Island back in 2019, and has been publicly single since his split from model Desiree Schlotz.

A source told The UK Sun: “Joe was a big part of his series, but his story was slightly dwarfed by the fact he was alongside such iconic characters as Molly-Mae and Maura.”

“But since leaving the villa he’s really carved a niche doing content for brands and remained at the heart of the show – he’s dubbed the ‘social rep’ because he literally knows everyone.”

Ovie Soko

Ovie Soko was a fan-favourite contestant on Love Island 2019.

The 32-year-old struck up a romance with India Reynolds, and the pair went on to place fourth.

The professional basketball player also had a notably close friendship with that year’s winner Amber Gill.

Michael Griffiths

Michael Griffiths shot to fame after appearing on Love Island 2019.

The former firefighter initially had a romance with that year’s winner Amber Gill; however, they parted ways after Casa Amor.

During Casa Amor, Michael struck up a romance with Joanna Chimonides, but it ended when he didn’t leave the villa with her when she was dumped.

A source told The UK Sun of Ovie and Michael: “Ovie and Michael emerged as the angel and devil of series five and both, for their own reasons, made tremendous TV.”

“Both remain seriously hot property with the ladies and Ovie especially is an icon among the Love Island fandom.”

“They’ll make amazing signings for All Stars if ITV are able to get their signing across the line.”

Kaz Crossley

Kaz Crossley shot to fame after appearing on Love Island 2018.

After entering the villa during Casa Amor, the 29-year-old coupled up with Josh Denzel.

The former couple split in January 2019, just six months after leaving the villa.

Kaz later started dating Love Island 2018 contestant Theo Campbell in March 2019.

Theo Campbell

Theo Campbell appeared on Love Island back in 2017.

The Bath native struck up a romance with Tyla Carr – causing an argument with his fellow contestant Johnny Mitchell.

The 32-year-old was dumped from the villa on day 41, just over a week before the final.

In March 2019, Theo struck up a romance with Love Island 2018 contestant Kaz Crossley.

However, the couple parted ways in February 2020 – nine months after making their relationship Instagram official.

A source told The UK Sun of their “signing up” for Love Island: All Stars: “Producers are keen to get Kaz and Theo onto the programme because if there’s anything better than bringing back two old legends, it’s bringing back two legends with a bit of explosive history.”

“The drama is all but guaranteed.”

Samira Mighty

Samira shot to fame after appearing on the fourth series of Love Island UK back in 2018.

Initially, the reality star was in a friendship couple with Dr Alex George for nearly three weeks.

She later struck up a romance with Frankie Foster, and shocked fans when she decided to walk after he was dumped from the villa.

The former couple split just weeks after returning to the UK.

Georgia Steel

Georgia Steel has also been linked to the line-up of Love Island: All Stars.

If the rumours are true, this will be the 25-year-old’s third appearance on Love Island.

The Doncaster native rocketed to fame after appearing on the UK version of the show back in 2018, during which she had brief romances with Josh Denzel and Sam Bird.

Earlier this year, Georgia was confirmed as part of the line-up for Love Island Games, but was recently dumped from the show alongside Toby Aromolaran.

Mitchel Taylor

Could we see Mitchel Taylor in the South African villa for Love Island: All Stars?

The UK Sun has reported that “Messy Mitch” could be set to make his return.

He shot to fame after appearing on the 2023 summer series of the ITV dating show, where he enjoyed brief romances with Molly Marsh, Jess Harding and Abi Moores.

Mitchel eventually coupled up with Ella Barnes; however, the couple decided to part ways just weeks after returning to the UK.