Love Island Games fans are CONVINCED these two contestants are still together

Fans of Love Island Games are convinced two contestants are still together.

The brand new series, hosted by Maya Jama, was pre-recorded in Fiji earlier this summer.

The series aims to bring together Islanders from international versions of the hit dating show for a second (and in one instance, third) shot at love.

In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals.

During the first few episodes of Love Island Games which have premiered so far, Love Island UK contestant Toby Aromolaran and Love Island USA contestant Cely Vasquez have been getting to know one another.

In recent days, Cely has sparked rumours she and Toby are still an item.

In a YouTube video with her Love Island Games co-star Justine Ndibi, the contestant says: “I’m a fan of Justine and Jack.”

“I just love you guys together.”

Justine interrupts: “I love you and Toby,” to which Cely replies: “I just love this for us.”

One TikTok user said: “I hope they are still together,” while another penned: “Lol… let’s hope! Fingers crossed. Best duo ever!!”