The Crown actress Claire Foy pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The Crown actress Claire Foy has paid a touching tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen sadly passed away last week aged 96, at her Scottish estate of Balmoral.

The actress, who portrayed a younger version of the monarch in the first two seasons of the Netflix drama, described the opportunity as “an honour”.

Speaking at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this week, Claire told the BBC: “I think that she was an incredible monarch. She united people and she was a massive symbol of continuity and dignity and grace.”

“My main feeling is just thinking about her as a mother and a grandmother and a great-grandmother, really, and I’m very honoured to have been a teeny tiny, small part of her story.”

Netflix’s The Crown follows the reign of Queen Elizabeth II over a number of decades from the beginning of the late 1940s.

Claire portrayed the monarch in the first two seasons, from her wedding to Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in 1947 until 1964.

The actress won best actress awards at both the Emmys and the Golden Globes for her role.

In wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, The Crown has suspended production on the show’s sixth season.

The Netflix show recently cast their Prince William and Kate Middleton, who will appear in the sixth season, which will discuss the tragic death of Diana, Princess of Wales.