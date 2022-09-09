The Crown suspends production on season six following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The Crown has suspended production on the show’s sixth season, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The British monarch sadly passed away at her home in Balmoral, Scotland on Thursday, at the age of 96.

In wake of her passing, Netflix has temporarily suspended filming on The Crown out of respect for the Queen.

A source told Deadline: “As a mark of respect, filming on The Crown was suspended today. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral.”

The historical drama is about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, created and principally written by Peter Morgan.

So far, three actresses have portrayed the Queen in The Crown – including Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton, whose reign is due to start on Netflix in November.

The new cast for season five also includes Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as the Prince of Wales, Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.

Netflix only recently started production on season six of The Crown.

In the upcoming season, Rufus Kampa will portray a young Prince William from the age of 15, while Ed McVey will play him during his late teenage years into his 20s.

Newcomer Meg Bellamy has also been cast as Will’s now-wife Kate Middleton.