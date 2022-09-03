Netflix have cast their Kate and Will for the next series of The Crown

Netflix have cast their Kate Middleton and Prince William for the next series of the The Crown.

Rufus Kampa will portray a young Will from the age of 15, while Ed McVey will play him during his late teenage years into his 20s.

Newcomer Meg Bellamy has been cast as Will’s future wife Kate.



Rufus will portray a young Will on the episodes which discuss the tragic death of Diana, Princess of Wales in August 1997.

Season 6 of The Crown will mark all three actors’ professional screen debuts.

Rufus and Meg were both discovered from self-submitted audition tapes following a casting call on social media.

Season 5 of The Crown will land on Netflix in November.

Imelda Staunton will take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman.

The cast also includes Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Dominic West as the Prince of Wales, Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.