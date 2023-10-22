Strictly Come Dancing bosses fear THIS star will quit the show – amid mental health struggles

Strictly Come Dancing bosses are reportedly fearful that Amanda Abbington will quit the show.

The Sherlock actress reportedly shared a post about mental health after it was revealed she and her professional partner Giovanni Pernice would be skipping this week’s live show on medical grounds.

Now, The UK Sun have reported that producers are concerned she’ll leave the competition as she “won’t be ready” to compete next week.

Former Strictly pro AJ Pritchard told the publication: “Amanda will have been putting her body through a regime she isn’t used to and putting muscles under strain.”

“It’s important that she gets the rest that she needs now.”

It comes after the show sent “all their love” to Amanda at the beginning of Saturday night’s show.

In a speech introducing the couples, host Claudia Winkleman said: “Now as you may have noticed, Amanda and Giovanni are missing from the line up, due to medical reasons Amanda is unable to perform this week.”

Her co-host Tess Daly added: “As per the rules of the competition she has been given a bye and all being well will return to the ballroom next weekend.”

Claudia gushed: “Amanda, we are all sending you so much love,” before Tess said: “So much love to you.”