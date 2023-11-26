Strictly bosses ‘edit out tense exchange’ between Shirley Ballas and Bobby Brazier

Strictly Come Dancing bosses reportedly edited out a “tense exchange” between Shirley Ballas and Bobby Brazier.

Last week, the EastEnders actor and his professional partner Dianne Buswell faced Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington in the dreaded dance-off.

Onlookers told The UK Sun that the 20-year-old admitted he was exhausted after ending up in the bottom two.

Shirley is said to have toughly advised him to get through the dance-off, but her quotes were “edited” from the final broadcast.

Instead, viewers heard the head judge tell Bobby: “I thought you did an exquisite jive”.

A source said: “Bobby sounded like he’d had enough whereas Shirley seemed mildly annoyed and basically told him to pull his socks up.”

“Some think the Beeb are making Bobby their golden boy and wanted to avoid any conflict.”

The BBC declined to comment to the publication.

On Saturday night, Bobby and Dianne dance their Couple’s Choice to This Woman’s Work.

The pair dedicated it to his late mum Jade Goody – who passed away when he was just four years old.