Sam Thompson fuels speculation he’s signed up for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here

Sam Thompson has fuelled speculation he’s set to join this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here.

The former Made In Chelsea star was absent from his podcast, Staying Relevant, with Pete Wicks this week, leading fans to believe he’s headed Down Under.

The TV personality was recently linked to the lineup by The Sun, and with the show kicking off on November 19th – it’s likely Sam is already in Australia.

The podcast’s official Instagram page explained that Sam was missing from the latest episode due to feeling poorly.

In his absence, Sam was replaced by Zara McDermott, who recently completed a stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

Alongside a clip of the show, the caption explained: “@zara_mcdermott steps in for Sam as he was too poorly this week to record… or is it because we listened to your reviews? 👀.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Staying Relevant (@stayingrelevantpodcast)

This year’s series is set to premiere on Sunday, November 19.

While the official line-up is yet to be confirmed, a host of famous faces have been linked to this year’s show.

Check out the full rumoured line-up here.