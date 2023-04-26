Netflix confirms the return of Black Mirror with star-studded cast

Netflix has confirmed the return of Black Mirror, with a star-studded new cast.

Season six of the series will premiere in June, four years after the previous season was released.

The new cast includes Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Salma Hayek Pinault, Josh Hartnett, and Annie Murphy.

It will also feature Anjana Vasan, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Samuel Blenkin and Zazie Beetz.<

The upcoming season of the satirical anthology series, has been branded “the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected season yet” by Netflix.

Speaking to Tudum.com, creator Charlie Brooker said he had started writing season six by “upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect.”

“Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what ‘a Black Mirror episode’ even is,” he explained.

“The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through – but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before.”