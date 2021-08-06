Love Island’s Amy Day SLAMS Hugo Hammond following their awkward exit from the villa

The 25-year-old has branded him "fake"

Love Island’s Amy Day SLAMS Hugo Hammond following their awkward exit from...

Amy Day has slammed Hugo Hammond following their awkward exit from the Love Island villa.

The 25-year-old was dumped from the Island alongside Hugo, Clarisse Juliette and Sam Jackson during Thursday’s episode.

After leaving the villa, Amy branded Hugo “fake”, and said she felt “a little bit messed around” by him.

Sam, Clarisse, Hugo and Amy have said goodbye to the island 😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/lqC7jj1mmV — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 5, 2021

In her official exit interview, Amy said her feelings for Hugo were 100% “real” and claimed “everyone could see that.”

“I think at the end, everyone questioned why on earth he just wasn’t reciprocating what I was giving. I tried,” she continued.

“I was being 100 per cent genuine and real and I was a little bit messed around, but I loved the experience.”

“I’ve definitely learned what I don’t want and how I should be treated in a relationship.”

On how she feels about Hugo now, Amy explained: “Fake – because he wasn’t telling me that he didn’t like me. I do wish I’d opened up and re-coupled with someone else.”

“I do wish I’d opened up and re-coupled with someone else.” The Surrey native also denied speculation she had sex with Hugo on the show, after viewers questioned whether they got hot and heavy under the covers. “100 per cent I did not sleep with Hugo,” she added.

Amy’s comments come after Hugo seemed to disregard her during Thursday night’s episode, after they were dumped from the villa.

Despite being coupled up with Amy since Casa Amor, the PE teacher said: “I’m not going to lie my Love Island journey has been tragic.”

Amy was clearly unimpressed by his statement, as her eyes visibly widened in shock.

“My search for love in the villa was tragic” Hugo has no self awareness. Look at Amy’s reaction #loveisland pic.twitter.com/XtsHQ8y4v2 — vic (@victoriasanusi) August 5, 2021