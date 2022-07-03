Love Island preview shows TWO boys getting their heads turned

We are not READY for Monday night’s Love Island.

During Sunday’s episode of the hit dating show, the boys got to know six stunning new girls while the OG girls were joined by six new boys in Casa Amor.

The show ended with a teaser for the dramatic next episode, which shows Summer leaning in to kiss Dami and Andrew kissing Coco.

Viewers have been reacting to the preview on Twitter, and while many are happy for Andrew amid his recent drama with Tasha, others are heartbroken for Indiyah – who is coupled up with Dami.

One fan tweeted: “DAMI WHAT THE F**K ARE U DOING?? Andrew bby I’m so proud.”

Another wrote: “DAMI FUUUUCK RIGHT OFF, ANDREW ON THE OTHER HAND, YOURE DOING AMAZING SWEETIE.”

Seeing Andrew kissing a new girl vs seeing Dami kissing a new girl #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/kvZkpmGSSN — j (@jaderaer) July 3, 2022

DAMI WHAT IS THIS HAVE YOU LOST YOUR FUCKING MIND #LoveIsland #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/mogCOpN52h — Nugget (@bouncy_pidgeon) July 3, 2022

DAMI FUUUUCK RIGHT OFF, ANDREW ON THE OTHER HAND, YOURE DOING AMAZING SWEETIE #loveisland pic.twitter.com/6DSMfhfmYF — amalia (@amalialols) July 3, 2022

DAMI NOOOOOOOOO , ANDREW YESSSSS #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/bwWRI59qBd — Idk what is happening ⁷ (@chiduu4) July 3, 2022

watching andrew lean in for a kiss: watching dami do the same: #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/d5yGh4zCiH — Love Island Memes (@Random68251284) July 3, 2022

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.