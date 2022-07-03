Love Island fans fear for Indiyah and Paige as new girls turn Dami and Jacques’ heads

Could Casa Amor break up two of Love Island’s most loved couples?

The teaser for tonight’s episode sees the boys receive a text, after the girls left the main villa for what they thought was a “cocktail night”.

The text reads: “Boys, as you know the girls went out for drinks earlier this evening. They will be staying away for a few days. Please now pack them a case for their trip. #DontWaitUp #CasaAmor”

Later all crowded into the Beach Hut, Luca says: “The girls are out! They’re having a nice time, we’re not worrying about them. Have your nice time and we’ll have our nice time.”

Davide then predicts there will be “six sexy girls to have fun with us and enjoy our time”.

The boys all pack suitcases for the girls which includes Andrew packing his hoodie and ring for Tasha as well as her teddy. Luca packs his fish flops and ring for Gemma. Jacques packs his eye mask for Paige.

Before they go to bed, they continue discussions.

Jacques says: “I am not gonna find someone better than Paige in three days, give me a year and I don’t think I’d find anyone suited more.”

Luca agrees: “I’ve been waiting a year for a girl like Gemma.”

The next morning, the boys go outside and are soon greeted by six new girls.

Dami says: “These girls are phenomenal, they’re beautiful. Literally, no jokes about it. I’m not gonna lie… I feel like we’re in trouble. I think we’re in trouble man.”

Jacques also appears to have had a change of tune, as he says: “Santa’s delivered trust me… he has brought every single present I wanted.”

Sat around the fire pit, the six new girls quiz the boys on their couples in the main Villa.

When it gets to Andrew, Mollie says: “I think you should be open, I’m just saying…”

Coco agrees: “I think she’s just settled for convenience.”

How will Andrew react to the revelation – will he continue to have tunnel vision for Tasha? Or will he be open to exploring new connections?

New girl Mollie also pulls Luca for a chat, saying: “I thought I’d pull you for a chat and just see what you’re about.”

Before long, they discover they have something in common.

Mollie says: “Guess what? My last name’s Salmon”, and Luca says: “No, it’s not!”

Mollie continues: “I swear to you. Luca Bish, Mollie fish!”

Speaking about his coupling with Gemma, Mollie asks: “So are you quite open still, or semi-closed?”

He says: “I’m semi-closed, yeah. But you just don’t know what’s happening over there….Listen, if someone were to come in here. It would take something special, and you don’t know.”

Will heads be turned, or will the boys stay loyal?

Ahead of Casa Amor, one fan tweeted: “i swear if casa amor ruins dami and indiyah i am coming for the producers.”

Another wrote: “Dami Dami please Dami, do not misbehave come casa amor PLEASE.”

A third penned: “I love Jacques and Paige’s relationship but something about him has me VERY nervous for casa amor.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

