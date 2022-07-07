Love Island extended tonight for ‘the most dramatic recoupling in the show’s history’

Tonight’s episode of Love Island will be longer than usual for the highly anticipated Casa Amor recoupling.

The show has teased the recoupling will be “the most dramatic EVER”, as the OG girls and boys decide whether they want to stay loyal to their original partners or choose to recouple with a newbie.

A source told The Sun: “It’s one of the best episodes of Love Island ever filmed. It’s really explosive – viewers will be shocked at how much drama kicks off tonight.”

“There are tears, rows, heartbreak. In eight series, there has never been a more explosive show. Fans should cancel plans to stay in and watch – it’s that good,” the insider added.

ITV have confirmed there will be an extra five minutes of drama tonight, as the show will end at 10:10pm instead of its’ usual time of 10:05pm.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

