Love Island teases Casa Amor’s ‘most dramatic recoupling EVER’

With Casa Amor officially closing its doors for 2022, and the much-anticipated recoupling about to begin, the Islanders all have a huge decision to make.

With the new girls all stood up, and the main Villa boys seated around the firepit, host Laura Whitmore begins the iconic proceedings by saying: “As you all know, tonight there will be a recoupling. Boys – each of you have a big decision to make.”

“So I’m gonna ask you one by one if you want to stick with your partner who has been away in Casa Amor for the past few days, or whether you want to recouple with one of these gorgeous girls standing in front of you.”

The Irish presenter added: “Now remember, the girls in Casa Amor have also been given the choice of whether to stick with you or couple up with someone new. So boys, it’s time to make your decisions and let’s find out what the girls have decided to do…”

Starting with Jay, she asks him to stand up and reveal whether he’d like to stay in his current couple with Danica or whether he’d like to re-couple with one of the new girls.

One by one the boys reveal their all-important decision, and it is uncovered whether their partner in Casa Amor has chosen to stick or twist.

But with revelations in the air and secrets exposed, which couples will remain? And who will be left single?

