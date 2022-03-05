Love Is Blind star Shaina Hurley responds to viral memes about her ‘squinting’

Shaina Hurley has responded to the viral memes about her “squinting” during the Love Is Blind reunion show.

The season two reunion was released on Netflix on Friday, and as expected the show featured plenty of drama.

However, some fans were distracted by Shaina’s facial expressions during the episode, leading fans to express concern for her eyesight in hundreds of memes on social media.

the biggest lesson from season 2 is that shaina needs glasses #LoveIsBlind #LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/Prj5xw7K8P — IZ (@isabellehole) March 4, 2022

Thankfully Shaina has seen the funny side of the memes, and has been reposting them on her Instagram Story.

The 32-year-old, who had a failed engagement with Kyle Abrams on the show, has also taken to Instagram to explain why she was squinting.

Shaina said: “I wear contacts okay, and every time I go to the doctor, because I’ve been squinting for as long as I can remember…”

“But every time I go to the eye doctor they tell me that I don’t have an astigmatism, and I’m like ‘I think I have an astigmatism or my eyes are getting worse’.

“And my contacts have been the same, I’m like a -525, I am blind basically.”

Shaina then concluded her posts by joking, “But love is blind!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaina Hurley (@shaina.hurley)

While Shaina didn’t find a husband on Love Is Blind, the Chicago native has revealed she’s now in a “serious” relationship, after calling off her engagement to Kyle Abrams.

Speaking on the ‘Viall Files’ podcast, Shaina said: “I’m actually in a relationship. It’s pretty serious.”

The 32-year-old revealed her new man has been “nothing but a support” following the release of the show, adding: “He’s been great throughout the whole situation. I’m happy.”

The Love Is Blind season 2 reunion is now streaming on Netflix.