Love Is Blind star Shaina reveals she’s in ‘serious’ relationship after splitting from Kyle

Love Is Blind star Shaina Hurley has revealed she’s in “serious” relationship, after calling off her engagement to Kyle Abrams.

The Netflix star formed a strong emotional connection with both Kyle and Shayne Jansen in the pods on season two of the popular dating show.

The freelance hairstylist got engaged to Kyle, but ditched him on their trip to Mexico and called off their engagement.

Speaking on the ‘Viall Files’ podcast on Wednesday, Shaina said: “I’m actually in a relationship. It’s pretty serious.”

The 32-year-old revealed her new man has been ”nothing but a support” following the release of the show, adding: “He’s been great throughout the whole situation. I’m happy.”

She also told Nick Viall that she regrets accepting Kyle’s proposal, explaining: “I should have just said no to Kyle and followed my gut, and I didn’t. Because even before he proposed, I was like, ‘I don’t know how it’s gonna work.’”

“I was trying to be open-minded because this is an experiment. This was, like, 10 days — people are acting like this was years. … During the reveal, I had intention, I’m like, ‘You know what? I don’t know if we should be doing this.’ And when I saw him, it was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is real.’”

Shaina also insisted she didn’t leave Kyle in Mexico without warning, although it appeared that way on the show.

She said: “I would not just leave him in Mexico. Unfortunately, why I left wasn’t on film, so they weren’t able to show that. I was very honest with Kyle and I had told them like, ‘I can’t do this.’”

“I broke up with him for a reason. And I had explained that to him in Mexico, and I wanted to go home. I was kind of over it at that point. And I just needed to see my family again, like, we weren’t able to see them for about three weeks, so I had no outside influence.”

Shaina also claimed that Kyle has “character flaws” that the Netflix series didn’t air, adding: “There [should be] a mutual respect there and Kyle did not respect me at the end of the day.”

Shaina claimed her romance with Shayne was not portrayed accurately on the show either.

She told the podcast host: “The biggest disconnect would definitely be the fact that I was a homewrecker trying to ruin Shayne and Natalie [Lee]’s relationship. And that wasn’t the case at all.”

“Like, because there was so much [that happened] off film — the whole beach scene, the ship with Shayne had sailed way back, weeks prior in the pods. Because everything wasn’t able to be put into the episodes, no one got to see the true story. It definitely appeared that I was, like, trying to break them up, [but] it’s not the case at all.”

The Love Is Blind season 2 reunion starts streaming on Netflix Friday, March 4.