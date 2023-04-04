JK Rowling in talks with HBO for major new Harry Potter series

JK Rowling is reportedly in talks with Warners Bros. and HBO Max for a major new Harry Potter series.

According to Bloomberg, each season of the show will focus on one book in the original Harry Potter series, which consists of seven novels.

The TV series has been in the works for years, and bosses are now hoping JK Rowling will come on board as a producer.

Warner Bros. was responsible for the Harry Potter film series, bringing Rowling’s books to the silver screen between 2001 and 2011 with eight instalments.

The movies, which concluded with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II, generated an estimated $7.7billion at the global box office.

Since then, Warner Bros. has produced three prequel films based on the Harry Potter universe – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018), and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022).

The news comes after the cast of the original Harry Potter films reunited to celebrate its 20th anniversary last year.

The Return to Hogwarts special saw Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson reunite with filmmaker Chris Columbus and other cast members as they travelled back to Hogwarts for the first time to celebrate the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Sky and their streaming service NOW aired the HBO Max special on New Year’s Day.