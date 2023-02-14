ITV ‘axe The Masked Dancer’ in MAJOR schedule shake-up

ITV have reportedly axed The Masked Dancer in a major schedule shake-up.

The wacky reality show follows a group of masked stars, as they battle it out on stage with their dancing talents.

At the end of each episode, one celebrity’s identity is revealed as they are unmasked on stage in a wild guessing game.

The Masked Dancer is hosted by I’m A Celeb 2016 star Joel Dommett, while the star-studded judging panel consists of Peter Crouch, Oti Mabuse, Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall.

Despite the show’s ratings, ITV have allegedly axed the reality show in favour of airing the Rugby World Cup in September.

A source told The UK Sun: “Fans will be gutted, but The Masked Dancer is being rested for 2023.”

“Instead, ITV are showing the Rugby World Cup over the autumn,” the source continued.

The Masked Dancer’s sister show The Masked Singer, which is also hosted by Joel Dommett, is currently airing on Saturday nights on ITV.

It has been reported an Irish version of the hit TV show could be set to replace Dancing With The Stars on RTÉ One.