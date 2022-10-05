Popular reality show rumoured to replace Dancing with the Stars on RTÉ

An Irish version of The Masked Singer is reportedly set to replace Dancing With The Stars.

According to reports, the upcoming series of DWTS will finish its run on RTÉ early next year, after six seasons on air.

A source told The Irish Sun last month: “Dancing With The Stars is just too expensive for RTÉ. The national broadcaster is facing into a recession with a drop in ad ­revenue and has to budget accordingly.”

A TV insider has since told The Sunday World that The Masked Dancer Ireland will replace DWTS in January 2024.

The source told the publication: “Virgin Media boss Bill Malone has said in the past the station are interested in perhaps screening an Irish version [of The Masked Singer].”

“Dancing With The Stars on RTÉ begins every year in January and lasts until March, so if an Irish version does air in the same slot, it will be running side by side for most of its run.”

ShinAWil are the producers of Dancing With The Star.

Another TV expert added: “If ShinAWil try and bid for The Masked Dancer and target RTE for it for January 2024, it could set up a battle royale with Virgin Media who may feel their territory is being encroached upon.”