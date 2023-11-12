I’m A Celeb ‘thrown into chaos’ as severe thunderstorm hits the jungle

“Let us pamper you beyond your wildest expectations. You deserve this. We’ll give you the full celebrity treatment.”

Ant is then seen raking something into the sand, which is later revealed as ”Get me out of he..,” before the iconic theme music plays as an outro.

The full line-up for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2023 was recently “revealed”. Take a look:

Frankie Dettori

Frankie Dettori, 52, is a retired Italian jockey based in the UK.

A source told The UK Sun he has been lined up as a “superstar” signing, with producers hoping he will be “brilliant in the Bushtucker Trials”.

The insider added: “Frankie is excited for the jungle but is just worried about who will do his hair while he is there!”

Josie Gibson

This Morning’s Josie Gibson has reportedly signed up to appear on I’m A Celeb for a fee of £100,000.

A ITV insider said: “Josie is hugely popular with This Morning viewers and producers were determined to get her.

“She is seen as the perfect person for the jungle as she’s already such a familiar face on ITV and will bring her fanbase with her.

“She’s incredibly down-to-earth and seems to strike a chord with people at home. Plus they’re confident Josie will bring the laughs to I’m A Celebrity, as she already does on This Morning, and is guaranteed to get on with most of the jungle campmates.”

Sam Thompson

Former Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson is reportedly set to head Down Under.

Bosses are hoping the reality star, whose girlfriend Zara McDermott just completed a stint on Strictly, will win over viewers with his personality.

A source said: “Sam is a great signing because he has a huge fan base and a funny, self-deprecating personality.

“While it might put a bit of pressure on his relationship with Zara McDermott, it tops off a huge year for them after her Strictly spell.”

Nigel Farage

Longtime viewers of I’m A Celeb have threatened to boycott the show following reports Nigel Farage is set to appear on the next series.

According to The Sun, the former Brexit Party chief has negotiated a deal that is reported to be worth up to £1million.

A TV insider said: “Nigel has been at the top of the wish-list for I’m A Celeb bosses for years. They’ve offered him a huge fee as they know he’ll drive up viewing figures. Ant and Dec will love this signing.

“Nigel’s the ultimate Marmite character and won’t hold back in camp discussions. It’s a real coup. The casting team has nailed it. It’s shaping up to be a brilliant series.”

Nick Pickard

Nick Pickard is reportedly set to enter the Australian jungle for the 2023 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The 48-year-old is best known for his role as Tony Hutchinson in Hollyoaks, a role he has held since 1995 – making him the soap’s longest-serving cast member to date.

A TV source told The UK Sun: “Tony from Hollyoaks – as Nick will always happily be known as – is an absolute soap legend and a huge signing for I’m A Celeb.”

“Soap stars always do brilliantly on the show because they come with a loyal following and they don’t come more down-to-earth and likeable than Nick. He would be fantastic and make great telly if he makes the final cut.”

“Of course Hollyoaks was recently moved online by Channel 4 so it comes at a helpful time for the soap too, helping introduce that younger online audience to Nick via I’m A Celeb’s huge reach.”

Marvin Humes

Marvin Humes is also rumoured to be joining this year’s series of I’m A Celeb.

The 38-year-old shot to fame as part of the boyband JLS on The X Factor in 2008, alongside bandmates Aston Merrygold, Oritse Williams and JB Gill.

Since then, Marvin has become a well-known TV presenter, and has co-hosted huge shows like This Morning with his wife Rochelle.

A source told The Sun: “Marvin is a brilliant signing. Not only is he known to fans of The X Factor and fans of JLS, but the audience for The Hit List and This Morning spans from kids right through older viewers.

“And with Rochelle’s backing, he’s got a ready made fan base. He’ll have lots of showbiz stories to tell, too, from his 15 years in the limelight. The fact he’s remained a bit of a pin-up doesn’t hurt, either, and bosses hope he’ll make use of the jungle shower!”

Jamie-Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears is another huge signing for this year’s I’m A Celebrity.

According to The UK Mirror, bosses are hoping the 32-year-old will “spill the beans” on her fallout with her sister Britney.

A source told the publication: “Jamie Lynn has got decades of history and bad blood with Britney to rake over and has laid out her feelings pretty clearly in her own book.”

“It will be interesting to hear her spill the beans about her life and her family and the controversial conservatorship – and to find out whether the sisters really do get along now – or not.”

The news comes just weeks after Britney branded her younger sister a “total b***h” for not helping her during her conservatorship battle in her memoir The Woman in Me.

Tony Bellew

Tony Bellew is also rumoured to be heading Down Under.

The British professional boxer retired in 2018, and now works as a pundit for the sport.

The Liverpool native has numerous titles under his belt, including heavyweight, cruiserweight and lightweight to name a few.

However, the publication has reported that the jungle could be the athlete’s toughest challenge yet.

Fred Sirieix

First Dates star Fred Sirieix was rumoured to be heading into the jungle back in September.

A TV insider said: “Show bosses hope he’ll be a hit with the ladies watching, which is part of the reason they’ve targeted him.

“Everyone’s really excited that they’re close to signing him up.”

Nella Rose

At 24-years-old, Nella Rose would be the youngest contestant to enter this year’s jungle.

The social media star has 1 million followers on TikTok, and a whopping 892,000 on Instagram.

The Belgian-born star is based in London, and ITV bosses are hoping she will connect with millennial audiences and potentially pull in younger viewers to the show.

Danielle Harold

Danielle Harold is also set to enter the jungle this year.

The actress is best known for portraying Lola Pearce in EastEnders, whose character passed away from a brain tumour in a tragic storyline that rocked viewers.

A insider said: “Danielle is at the height of her career and in demand after her moving storyline on EastEnders, but she’s really caught the eye of ITV bosses to appear in the upcoming series of the jungle.”

“As well as being a talented actress with a huge fanbase, Danielle has a fun personality with a wicked sense of humour, which makes her the ideal campmate for the show.”

Grace Dent

The MasterChef guest judge has hung up her apron and is set to be heading Down Under.

The 50-year-old previously branded the series as “a puerile venture into starvation, televised constipation and animal cruelty, abbreviated by ads for Iceland £1 curries”.

However, it seems the TV food critic has had a change of heart.

An insider told The Sun: “MasterChef fans know Grace for her withering put-downs of contestants’ food and disdain for anything less than stellar cooking.”

“But she’ll be eating humble pie in the jungle, surviving on rice and beans and taking part in Bushtucker trials.”