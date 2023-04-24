Ad
Here’s what is leaving Netflix in May 2023

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
As we near the end of the month, we’ve listed all the TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in the coming weeks.

From hit dating shows to award-winning films, there’s a lot of titles being removed from the streaming giant in May 2023.

Take a look:

May 1

  • 1408 (2007)
  • 3 From Hell (2019)
  • Against the Sun (2014)
  • Are You the One? (2017)
  • Beverly Hills Cop (1984)
  • Big Daddy (1999)
  • Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
  • Blue Streak (1999)
  • Blue Thunder (1983)
  • CIA: Comrade in America (2017)
  • The Clapper (2017)
  • Coffee for All (2017)
  • Fan of Amoory (2018)
  • Food on the Go (2017)
  • Ghost Rider (2007)
  • Lord of War (2017)
  • Piranha (2010)
  • Savages (2012)
  • The Social Network (2010)
  • The Strange House (2020)

May 2

  • Jailbreak (2017)

May 3

  • iZombie (5 Seasons)
  • Mama Drama (2020)

May 6

  • 7 Emotions (2018)
  • Anatomy of Evil (2015)
  • August Sky – 63 Days of Glory (2013)
  • Autsajder (2018)
  • Bad Luck Good Love (2018)
  • Black Mercedes (2019)
  • Black Thursday (2011)
  • Blindness (2016)
  • Clergy (2018)
  • Damaged (2015)
  • Extermination: Ready to Roll (2018)
  • Father (2015)
  • The Fighter (2019)
  • Holy Business (2010)
  • Joy in the World (2016)
  • The Legions (2019)
  • Little Jacob (2016)
  • The Lure (2015)
  • Mister T. (2019)
  • Na Uklady Nie Ma Rady (2017)
  • Odnajdę cię (2018)
  • Piąta pora roku (2012)
  • Porady Na Zdrady (2016)
  • Prosta historia o morderstwie (2016)
  • Servants of War (2019)
  • Smoleńsk (2016)
  • Sniadanie do lózka (2010)
  • Sophie Seeks 7 (2014)
  • The Top Floor (2012)
  • Totem (2017)
  • Unfinished Time (2015)
  • Viva Belarus!
  • Żyć nie umierać (2015)

May 7 

  • Aerials (2016)
  • Freej Al Taibeen (2018)
  • In Paradox (2019)
  • Match (2017)
  • She’s All That (1999)
  • Toc Toc (2017)
  • Wedy Atkalam (2018)

May 8 

  • Away From Home (1 Season)
  • Bibik-Bibikku (1 Season)
  • Cinta 100KG (1 Season)
  • Cinta Iris (1 Season)
  • Cinta Si Wedding Planner (1 Season)
  • Cinta Teruna Kimchi (1 Season)
  • Everything But a Man (2019)
  • The Missing Menu (1 Season)
  • Roadkill (1 Season)
  • Secret of Success (1 Season)
  • Unchained Fate (1 Season)

May 10 

  • Ammonite (2020)
  • The Bisexual (1 Season)
  • Chaos Walking (2021)
  • The Drowning (1 Season)
  • Wild Mountain Thyme (2020)

May 11

  • Ali & Alia (2019)
  • Bordertown (3 Seasons)
  • Dear Affy (2020)
