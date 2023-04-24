Here’s what is leaving Netflix in May 2023

As we near the end of the month, we’ve listed all the TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in the coming weeks.
From hit dating shows to award-winning films, there’s a lot of titles being removed from the streaming giant in May 2023.
Take a look:
May 1
- 1408 (2007)
- 3 From Hell (2019)
- Against the Sun (2014)
- Are You the One? (2017)
- Beverly Hills Cop (1984)
- Big Daddy (1999)
- Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
- Blue Streak (1999)
- Blue Thunder (1983)
- CIA: Comrade in America (2017)
- The Clapper (2017)
- Coffee for All (2017)
- Fan of Amoory (2018)
- Food on the Go (2017)
- Ghost Rider (2007)
- Lord of War (2017)
- Piranha (2010)
- Savages (2012)
- The Social Network (2010)
- The Strange House (2020)
May 2
- Jailbreak (2017)
May 3
- iZombie (5 Seasons)
- Mama Drama (2020)
May 6
- 7 Emotions (2018)
- Anatomy of Evil (2015)
- August Sky – 63 Days of Glory (2013)
- Autsajder (2018)
- Bad Luck Good Love (2018)
- Black Mercedes (2019)
- Black Thursday (2011)
- Blindness (2016)
- Clergy (2018)
- Damaged (2015)
- Extermination: Ready to Roll (2018)
- Father (2015)
- The Fighter (2019)
- Holy Business (2010)
- Joy in the World (2016)
- The Legions (2019)
- Little Jacob (2016)
- The Lure (2015)
- Mister T. (2019)
- Na Uklady Nie Ma Rady (2017)
- Odnajdę cię (2018)
- Piąta pora roku (2012)
- Porady Na Zdrady (2016)
- Prosta historia o morderstwie (2016)
- Servants of War (2019)
- Smoleńsk (2016)
- Sniadanie do lózka (2010)
- Sophie Seeks 7 (2014)
- The Top Floor (2012)
- Totem (2017)
- Unfinished Time (2015)
- Viva Belarus!
- Żyć nie umierać (2015)
May 7
- Aerials (2016)
- Freej Al Taibeen (2018)
- In Paradox (2019)
- Match (2017)
- She’s All That (1999)
- Toc Toc (2017)
- Wedy Atkalam (2018)
May 8
- Away From Home (1 Season)
- Bibik-Bibikku (1 Season)
- Cinta 100KG (1 Season)
- Cinta Iris (1 Season)
- Cinta Si Wedding Planner (1 Season)
- Cinta Teruna Kimchi (1 Season)
- Everything But a Man (2019)
- The Missing Menu (1 Season)
- Roadkill (1 Season)
- Secret of Success (1 Season)
- Unchained Fate (1 Season)
May 10
- Ammonite (2020)
- The Bisexual (1 Season)
- Chaos Walking (2021)
- The Drowning (1 Season)
- Wild Mountain Thyme (2020)
May 11
- Ali & Alia (2019)
- Bordertown (3 Seasons)
- Dear Affy (2020)
