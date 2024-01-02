Geordie Shore star breaks silence on explosive row that caused Charlotte Crosby to quit the show for good

Sophie Kasaei has broken her silence on the explosive row that caused Charlotte Crosby to quit Geordie Shore.

The cast of the MTV reality show reunited in Cyprus last year for the 24th series, which is set to air on our screens very soon.

However, two days into filming a huge bust-up occurred that saw OG Charlotte fly home.

The intense argument was between Charlotte, 33, and co-star Marnie Simpson, 31, and is said to have initially started over a high chair.

Sophie, who is both Marnie’s cousin and Charlotte’s best friend, said that the altercation has left her in a difficult situation.

Speaking to OK!, Sophie revealed: “When Charlotte got upset and left, me and Holly tried everything to keep her there.”

“And then obviously Marnie is upset, and I want to go up to Marnie, too.”

“Being in the middle, you want to be really fair and you don’t want to take sides. You just want everyone to get on,” she continued.

“It was really tough and it’s a shame. Yes, I’m in the middle, but I still try to make time for both of them. It’s still obviously really raw.”

“And they’ve got to watch it and go through it all again, which isn’t going to be nice.”

“But there’s going to be that one day where they’re going to have to be in the same room as each other… Who knows what’ll happen?”

The bust-up was first revealed last April, when a source told The Sun: “The fallout started in the villa, and after Charlotte flew home early it’s only got worse.”

“Friends have tried to intervene but they’ve now unfollowed each other.”

“They’re both fuming – it started out over petty rows in the villa, now it’s boiled over into a proper feud.

“All hell has broken loose in Cyprus and there have been more arguments than the show has ever seen – and that’s saying something,” the source added.

“It’s not exaggerating to say it’s the most dramatic series yet.”

“There is basically a big divide in the cast now – they have been split in two as they have taken sides over a huge argument that broke out.”

“It’s been really awkward and uncomfortable, but it’s going to make dynamite telly.”

In September Marnie spoke out about their argument for the first time and revealed she hopes they can make amends.

She said: “I am always open to sorting things out with Charlotte but obviously things need to be discussed and addressed.”

“I don’t hold grudges, I have never been that time of person. When you reach your thirties, everything just seems so trivial.”

“Nothing is really worth the energy of keeping it going.”

“We are just at that time in our life now where we are parents.”

“Things change you know, so we will just have to see what happens.”

Charlotte was previously in an on-off relationship with former co-star Gaz Beadle.

The former couple ultimately parted ways in 2016 after she suffered a devastating ectopic pregnancy.

Gaz recently announced his split from his wife Emma McVey, with whom he shares son Chester, 5, and daughter Primrose, 3.

During a new interview with MailOnline, Charlotte was asked if she’s spoken to Gaz since his split.

Charlotte replied “I haven’t been in touch, I didn’t know,” before adding, “I hope they’re both alright.”

The 33-year-old went on to discuss her relationship with her fiancé Jake Ankers, who proposed to her in November.

Charlotte gushed over her husband-to-be, and revealed how he’s “so different from any other man I’ve been with”.

She said: “People in my past would put a pay cheque or the chance to go out with the lads ahead of me, which was pathetic.

“I’ve always said Jake should open up a school to teach men about how to be a good boyfriend!”

The TV personality also revealed they’re in no rush to get married anytime soon, as she wants to have another baby first.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Alba, last October following a whirlwind romance.