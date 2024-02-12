First look: Tensions rise during the All Star heart rate challenge on tonight’s Love Island: All Stars

Tensions are set to rise during tonight’s Love Island: All Stars as the islanders take part in the heart rate challenge.

Josh gets a text during the show and reads: “Islanders, tonight you will get each other’s pulses racing in the All Star Heart Rate Challenge #ForbiddenRizzOnFire #DontSkipABeat”

Toby announces to the other islanders: “It’s the best challenge.”

As night falls on the Villa, the girls are up first to show the boys their best moves.

From cowgirls to playboy bunnies, the girls are dressed to impress. Strutting across to the fire pit with handcuffs in hand, Georgia S says: “Who’s been naughty then?”

The boys are up next, with American footballers, cowboys, spacemen and devils taking to the fire pit.

After one boys dance, Arabella says: “If that didn’t turn you on Soph, I don’t know what will!?”

Despite protesting it’s just a game, tensions rise as the results are revealed.

Georgia S reads out a text: “The couple who raised each other’s heart rate the least is…”

Trying to elevate the tension, Georgia H says: “So, where do we all go from here then…”

Which former flames reignite their spark for each other leaving their couples less than impressed?

Earlier in the episode, fans will see Molly and Callum reunite to cook breakfast for their Tom and Jess.

Callum says: “Who would have thought we’d be making breakfast not for each other, but someone else….”

Tucking into their french toast, Callum says to Tom: “I bet you thought when you come in the kitchen what are them two doing together?”

Is there a chance at reigniting the flame between Molly and Callum again?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and ITV2.