Everything we know about the return of Celebrity Big Brother

ITV has confirmed the return of Celebrity Big Brother to our screens in 2024.

The show has been off the air for over six years now, and was previously presented by Emma Willis.

The popular broadcasting station announced the news on Friday night, following the success of the civilian series.

Paul Mortimer, the director of reality commissioning & acquisitions and controller for ITV2 and ITVBe said: “The reception from our viewers to Big Brother’s return has been fantastic.”

“We’re therefore thrilled to announce that we’ll be bringing our very own celebrity edition to ITV1 and ITVX next year.”

“Casting is underway to find a new batch of famous faces who are sure to provide more iconic and unmissable BB moments.”

Natalka Znak, CEO of Initial, Remarkable Entertainment and Znak TV added: “The launch series on ITV2 has been so much fun to make and we’re glad Big Brother has found a whole new audience on ITV2.”

“It’s been a joy working with ITV and we’re excited to do it all over again and this time with celebrities and on ITV1.”

The celebrity reboot is set to be followed each night by a spin-off show, Late & Live – which gives viewers an additional hour of exclusive content.

The current civilian series has been fronted by AJ Odudu and Will Best – however, sources are yet to confirm if the pair will host it’s celebrity counterpart.

The new series will see celebrities take part in a variety of challenges and weekly nominations with Big Brother watching their every move.

While cast members have yet to be confirmed, a number of celebrities have been tipped to enter the iconic house.

Katie Price, Jedward and Trisha Paytas have all hinted at their return to the show.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the TV personality re-posted the Celebrity Big Brother return announcement alongside series of side-eye emojis.

While Trisha Paytas took to X and re-posted the Celebrity Big Brother return announcement alongside the caption: “I’m coming back 👀 with Queen reincarnate.”

The last series aired on Channel 5 in 2018 and was won by Ryan Thomas, after he found himself being falsely accused of “punching” Emmerdale star Roxanne Pallett.

The 36-year-old falsely accused the Coronation Street star of “deliberately” punching her inside the CBB house.

The former Emmerdale star later admitted she was wrong, and publicly apologised for making the accusation.

The actor had a huge amount of support throughout his journey on the show, and fans and celebrities had taken to X (formerly known as Twitter at the time) to congratulate him on winning CBB.