EastEnders star quits the soap after two years

EastEnders star Stevie Basaula has quit the BBC soap after two years.

The actor, who is best known for playing Isaac Baptiste on the show, has already filmed his final scenes.

Confirming his departure, Stevie said: “What a dream come true! Grateful to have spent over two years on one of the biggest shows in the country, there’s nothing like it.”

“Thank you for everything you’ve given me. I’ve learnt so much during my time and I’m proud to have been a part of some important work and to have made friends and memories that I’ll cherish for a long time,” he added.

“EastEnders has been an essential part of my growth both as a young man and an actor, and I’m now excited and feel ready to explore this next chapter of my career.”

EastEnders boss Kate Oates said: ‘Stevie has been a huge asset to EastEnders during his time here; not least through his incredible performance across Isaac’s schizophrenia story.”

“As a member of the Trueman family, he will always be a part of one of our most iconic families. We will miss him, and wish him well in his new ventures.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stevie Basaula (@steviebasaula)