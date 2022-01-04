Documentary on Irish CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan airs tonight

A documentary on Irish CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan will air tonight.

The Kerry native made headlines this time last year and was trending on Twitter after he impressed CNN viewers with his calm reporting during the Capitol Hill riots in Washington D.C.

Four people died and multiple people were injured after Trump supporters broke into the US Capitol building, protesting Joe Biden’s election victory.

In the midst of the madness, Donie shared live updates from outside the Capitol building, which won him a lot of fans on social media. On RTÉ One tonight, an hour-long documentary on Donie’s rise to fame will air.

Donie O’Sullivan: Capitol Man tells the story of how the 30-year-old went from growing up in the small town of Cahersiveen in Co. Kerry to becoming an international household name at CNN.

The documentary takes an in-depth look at the run-up to the 2020 election with footage from the riots that took place on January 6, 2021. It also goes behind the scenes with Donie to see what happens next as he explores the rise of QAnon, extreme right-wing militias and the legacy of the Trump presidency. Donie will also chat about his personal life and his mental health struggles in the film, while his colleagues, family and friends will speak about what drives him. Donie O’Sullivan: Capitol Man airs Tuesday, January 4 at 9.35pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.