Could Meghan Markle reprise her role as Rachel Zane for a Suits reboot?

Meghan Markle’s recent return to Hollywood has sparked fresh hope she could reprise her role as Rachel Zane for a Suits reboot.

At the Golden Globes last weekend, her former co-star Patrick J Adams called her a “fantastic actor”, and said they would be “lucky to have her back in the industry.”

The actor also teased a possible spin-off of the legal drama, which could feature the Duchess of Sussex if it went ahead.

Speaking about the possibility of a spin-off show to E! News, Patrick said : “Yes, yes let’s go, I’ll do it.”

The actor, who played Mike Ross in the series, added: “Yeah I’m ready, Mike and Rachel in Seattle.”

PR expert Ryan McCormick spoke to The Mirror about the potential career move for Meghan, and warned that she should not get “greedy” during negotiations.

Ryan explained: “I think returning to Suits would be a good move for Meghan because it anchors her to a successful television series.

“Meghan should be grateful for this opportunity and make it a point to be kind and charming to everyone down to the production assistants on this program.”

“I think she should negotiate a healthy salary increase but, not get greedy. If she asks for too much money and the deal falls apart it will hurt her reputation,” he added.

Suits has had a resurgence in popularity since its return to Netflix last summer, which has come as a surprise and delight to those who took part in the show.

Speaking on the Golden Globes red carpet, Patrick said: “When you walk away from a show, you think that’s it and then you’re gonna move on to something else.

“And just to know that a whole new generation of people are finding it and loving it, loving it almost more than they loved it the first time round, it’s incredible.”

PR expert Mayah Riaz also spoke to The Mirror about the possibility of Meghan joining a re-boot, and said her salary would be “significantly higher” than previous.

She suggested the actress could negotiate a fee in the range of £235,000-£314,000 per episode.

The money would be ideal for Meghan and Harry, as Royal experts have claimed that the couple are currently facing “financial challenges”.

Speaking to Closer magazine, Royal author Tom Bower pointed out how the couple have “no new income streams, no new companies”.

“Everything they’ve attempted to do to relaunch themselves I think in the end has been utterly unsuccessful and has failed,” he concluded.