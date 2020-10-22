Coronavirus cases confirmed on EastEnders set

A spokesperson for the popular soap confirmed members of the team are self-isolating

An EastEnders spokesperson has confirmed that two team members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The popular soap is filmed in the Elstree Studios outside London, bringing the fictional town of Walford to life.

Although two members have contracted the virus and are self-isolating, filming will not be affected.

The spokesperson said: “We can confirm that two members of the EastEnders team have tested positive for coronavirus and they are now self-isolating at home following the latest government guidelines.”

“We have rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19, as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount.”

The coronavirus pandemic halted production on the hit soap earlier this year, marking the first time EastEnders had stopped filming in 35 years.

The show returned in September, airing on RTÉ One and BBC One on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.