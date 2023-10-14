Bobby Brazier to pay tribute to his late mum Jade Goody on Strictly Come Dancing

Bobby Brazier is set to pay tribute to his late mum Jade Goody on Strictly Come Dancing.

The late Big Brother star passed away on March 22, 2009 at the age of 27 after a battle with cervical cancer.

Her son Bobby was just five years old at the time.

Bobby, who is dancing on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing alongside his pro partner Dianne Buswell, has revealed his hope to pay tribute to his late mum.

The EastEnders actor told The UK Mirror: “Our couples choice, there is a song that is so perfect, I would love to do it. If it happens, it happens, but I would love to do that.”

He previously told The Face: “I’ve kind of spent more life without her than I did with her.”

Speaking about whether he misses his mum, Bobby said: “I don’t. ​Because I don’t feel like I was with her long enough to miss her.”