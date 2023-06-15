Black Mirror fans are all saying the same thing after watching the season 6 premiere

The wait is over: Season 6 of Black Mirror is finally available to stream on Netflix.

The upcoming season of the satirical anthology series, has been branded “the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected season yet” by the streaming giant.

Episode one of the new season is called ‘Joan Is Awful’, and it’s about an average woman who discovers a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life – in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek.

Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Himesh Patel, Max Harwood and Joe Evans also star in the episode – which is full of twists and turns.

Viewers took to Twitter to react to the season premiere, and everyone seems to be saying the same thing.

One fan tweeted: “moral lesson from BLACK MIRROR’S ‘JOAN IS AWFUL’? read the terms and conditions.”

A second wrote: “Me always reading the terms and conditions from now on,” and a third penned: “I’m definitely reading the ‘Terms and Conditions’ from now on.”

Me always reading the terms and conditions from now on #BlackMirror pic.twitter.com/41Owj1PXwo — Solen Strålar (@valery_sol99) June 15, 2023

Joan is Awful is so meta, I really enjoyed it. Whilst not having a classic Black Mirror bleak ending, the themes explored of privacy invasion, advanced AI, and the question ‘if you don’t own you, who does?’ fit well with the show. Moral of the story, read the terms and conditions pic.twitter.com/1wy6AhAZLs — Henry’s Reviews (@HenrysReviews23) June 15, 2023

moral lesson from BLACK MIRROR’S ‘JOAN IS AWFUL’? read the terms and conditions. humor and horror rolled into one! FOREVER IN AWE OF ANNIE MURPHY. pic.twitter.com/uPoQR8zWSO — Rich (Midnights Version)🕛 (@richardmz13) June 15, 2023

