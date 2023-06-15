Ad
Black Mirror fans are all saying the same thing after watching the season 6 premiere

The wait is over: Season 6 of Black Mirror is finally available to stream on Netflix.

The upcoming season of the satirical anthology series, has been branded “the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected season yet” by the streaming giant.

Episode one of the new season is called ‘Joan Is Awful’, and it’s about an average woman who discovers a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life – in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek.

Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Himesh Patel, Max Harwood and Joe Evans also star in the episode – which is full of twists and turns.

Viewers took to Twitter to react to the season premiere, and everyone seems to be saying the same thing.

One fan tweeted: “moral lesson from BLACK MIRROR’S ‘JOAN IS AWFUL’? read the terms and conditions.”

A second wrote: “Me always reading the terms and conditions from now on,” and a third penned: “I’m definitely reading the ‘Terms and Conditions’ from now on.”

Stream Black Mirror on Netflix now.

