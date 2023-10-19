Ant and Dec ‘plotting MAJOR TV comeback’ – after Saturday Night Takeaway taken off air

Ant and Dec are reportedly plotting a major TV comeback.

The popular presenters shocked fans earlier this year when they announced that the 20th season of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway would be the last one for a while.

The pair originally hosted the show between 2002 and 2009, before it returned in 2013

The pair are now reportedly planning to fill the void of Saturday Night Takeaway with a brand new show.

Ant and Dec’s close pal Stephen Mulhern told MailOnline: “The question is… what is going to replace Saturday Night Takeaway?…”

“I have been with the boys for a long time on the show and there is a big gap. We are always talking about what ifs and what could be.”

“The last time we all spoke was a week and a half ago, so we are always thinking about it.”

Pressed for more details, Stephen vowed the popular presenters would be back with something even “better” and “stronger”.

Hinting the two-decade-long show could be rebooted, he said: “I asked Ant and Dec about this when they announced it.”

“I said, ‘What is the reason behind it?’ and they were brutally honest about it. They rested the show before and they gave it a revamp and they feel now that after 20 years it’s time to rest it again to give it another revamp and come back better and stronger.”