Ad
HomeStyle

Latest Posts

The best looks from the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

The 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards took place last night from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The awards show, which celebrates the best achievements in film and television performances, kicked off at 1am GMT.

Ahead of the show, a host of famous faces stepped out in style on the red carpet.

Check out our favourite looks:

Lady Gaga

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAG Awards (@sagawards)

Selena Gomez

Vanessa Hudgens

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAG Awards (@sagawards)

HoYeon Jung 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAG Awards (@sagawards)

Cate Blanchett

Caitriona Balfe

Kerry Washington

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington)

Jamie Dornan

Hailee Steinfeld 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld)

Rosario Dawson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by rosariodawson (@rosariodawson)

Sandra Oh

Ariana DeBose

 

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us