Steal Her Style: Kate Middleton stuns in red blazer on trip to Copenhagen

Kate Middleton has stepped out in style on her visit to Copenhagen.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in the capital of Denmark earlier today, where she will bring the work of The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood to the international stage.

The 40-year-old wore a gorgeous red blazer for the visit, and we have found an exact match for it from Zara.

We’ve arrived in Copenhagen! 🇩🇰



To learn more about Denmark’s approach to early childhood development



And explore how The Centre for Early Childhood can take learnings from this world-leading work. pic.twitter.com/5fKSndUCyo — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 22, 2022

The textured double-breasted blazer features a lapel collar, long sleeves and shoulder pads.

It also has front pockets with flaps and textured gold-toned buttons on the front and the sleeves.

You can get yours for €59.95 here.

Ahead of the visit, Kensington Palace explained that Kate will “spend time learning about how Denmark has created an enabling culture for early childhood development, specifically how it has promoted infant mental wellbeing alongside physical health, and how it harnesses the power of nature, relationships and playful learning in the first five years of life”.

They added: “Her programme will focus on innovative initiatives and projects which support children in their growth, particularly their social and emotional development, as well as their parents and the wider communities surrounding them.”

Ambassador @EHopkinsFCDO is delighted to welcome @KensingtonRoyal HRH the Duchess of Cambridge to Denmark 🇩🇰 A fantastic way to kick off our #DoubleJubilee year of both Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Margrethe II 👑 pic.twitter.com/GWOEWBrGoC — UK Embassy DK 🇬🇧🇩🇰 (@UKinDenmark) February 22, 2022

The Palace also said that Kate’s trip will “pay tribute to the historic ties Britain shares with Denmark and will celebrate the joint Jubilees taking place in each country this year”.

They said: “The Duchess will also join Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and visit a project supported by the Mary Foundation, founded in 2007 by the Crown Princess, to protect vulnerable women and children from domestic violence.”