Steal Her Style: Bonnie Ryan stuns in colourful dress perfect for a summer wedding

Bonnie Ryan has found the perfect dress to wear to a wedding this summer.

The makeup artist took to Instagram to share snaps of herself in a gorgeous mid-length, multi-coloured, sequinned dress.

The 29-year-old captioned the post: “It’s giving rainbow vibes ..🌈💞”

“I know we all have so many weddings over the coming weeks and events, how stunning is this dress!” she added.

One follower commented: “Need this 😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥”, while a second penned: “A rainbow princess 👸🌈💙”

Want to steal Bonnie’s style? The dress is from Oasis, and it is currently on sale for €182.40 here.

Bonnie recently had her own summer wedding, as she and her teenage sweetheart John Greenhalgh tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in Italy in May.

The couple, who legally tied the knot in Dublin back in March, exchanged vows for the second time at St. Augustine’s Church in the village of La Machi.

The 29-year-old’s older sister Lottie married her Italian husband Fabio Aprile at the exact same church back in 2017.

The bride stunned in an embroidered fishtail gown, which featured detachable balloon sleeves, and a long train at the back. In the absence of her beloved father Gerry Ryan, the beloved radio host who passed away in 2010, Bonnie was walked down the aisle by her older brother Rex. The beauty influencer’s sisters Lottie and Babette acted as bridesmaids, and their proud mum Morah was joined by her musician boyfriend Don Mescal for the occasion.