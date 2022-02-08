Our favourite red carpet looks from last year’s BRIT Awards

It’s BRITs night!
The 2022 BRIT Awards will take place at London’s O2 Arena, and it will be broadcast on ITV and streamed on the BRIT Awards YouTube channel from 8pm.
The ceremony will be hosted by Mo Gilligan this year, with Clara Amfo and Maya Jama set to host the red carpet show on ITV2.
Goss.ie will be live tweeting the event and sharing our favourite red carpet looks, so make sure you’re following us on Instagram and Twitter.
Ahead of tonight’s show, let’s take a look back at some of our favourite looks from the 2021 BRIT Awards:
Dua Lipa
Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards
View this post on Instagram
Maya Jama
View this post on Instagram
Mabel
View this post on Instagram
Olivia Rodrigo
View this post on Instagram
Jack Whitehall
View this post on Instagram
Raye
View this post on Instagram
Rina Sawayama
View this post on Instagram
Griff
View this post on Instagram
Taylor Swift
View this post on Instagram
Ad