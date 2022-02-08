Our favourite red carpet looks from last year’s BRIT Awards

It’s BRITs night!

The 2022 BRIT Awards will take place at London’s O2 Arena, and it will be broadcast on ITV and streamed on the BRIT Awards YouTube channel from 8pm.

The ceremony will be hosted by Mo Gilligan this year, with Clara Amfo and Maya Jama set to host the red carpet show on ITV2.

Goss.ie will be live tweeting the event and sharing our favourite red carpet looks, so make sure you’re following us on Instagram and Twitter.

Ahead of tonight’s show, let’s take a look back at some of our favourite looks from the 2021 BRIT Awards:

Dua Lipa

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards

Maya Jama

Mabel

Olivia Rodrigo

Jack Whitehall

Raye

Rina Sawayama

Griff

Taylor Swift

