Kate Middleton’s gold hoop earrings are finally back in stock – and they’re only €12.49

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Kate Middleton is a big fan of shopping on the high-street.

Over the years, the Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted in a number of affordable pieces, that often sell out immediately after she wears them.

Back in October, the 40-year-old stepped out in a gorgeous red ensemble at the launch of the ‘Taking Action on Addiction’ campaign, and she accessorised with a pair of gold hoop earrings from ASOS.

It’s been hard to get our hands on the 14k gold plated twist hoop earrings since, but they are finally back in stock.

The super affordable earrings are just €12.49, and they are such to fly off the shelves in no time.

Grab yours now before they are gone here.

