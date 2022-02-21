Kate Middleton’s gold hoop earrings are finally back in stock – and they’re only €12.49

Kate Middleton is a big fan of shopping on the high-street.

Over the years, the Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted in a number of affordable pieces, that often sell out immediately after she wears them.

Back in October, the 40-year-old stepped out in a gorgeous red ensemble at the launch of the ‘Taking Action on Addiction’ campaign, and she accessorised with a pair of gold hoop earrings from ASOS.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attended The Forward Trust’s launch event for their new campaign, “Taking Action on Addiction” at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts in London. 20211019#TheDuchessOfCambridge pic.twitter.com/vY1nChqLbi — SARANYA SINGPEM (@Dedsingpem4444) October 20, 2021

It’s been hard to get our hands on the 14k gold plated twist hoop earrings since, but they are finally back in stock.

The super affordable earrings are just €12.49, and they are such to fly off the shelves in no time.

Grab yours now before they are gone here.