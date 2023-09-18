Influencers are loving this cute Penneys jumper – and it’s only €19

Gals don’t walk, run to Penneys – because their latest collection is seriously stunning.

One piece in particular is flying off the shelves, and you’ve probably seen it all over your Instagram and TikTok feeds.

The Oversized Knitted Jumper is available in three shades, but it’s the baby pink one that has gone viral.

As seen on Irish influencer Eabha O’Donoghue above, people are styling the jumped with denim jeans, white trousers and cute skirts.

The official item description on the Penneys website reads: “Inject cosy vibes into your daytime ensembles with this knitted jumper!”

“From the soft fine knit to its oversized silhouette, it exudes snuggly appeal that may make it simply irresistible.”

“In a pink hue to bring a burst of vibrancy, it enjoys a crew neckline and long sleeves for a classic look, while the ribbed hems complete its comfy feel.”

“Working with your favourite denim, joggers, skirts and much more, expect this pullover to be making an appearance in a range of stylish outfits,” the description adds.

Want to get your hands on the viral jumper? Get it before it’s gone in your local Penneys for just €19.