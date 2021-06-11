WIN: The ultimate Aperol Spritz kit – delivered straight to your home

This kit has everything you need to make the perfect Aperol Spritz at home!

Aperol is famously known as a low-ABV Bittersweet Italian Aperitif, which originated back in 1919 in Padova, Northern Italy.

Orange, Rhubarb, Roots and Herbs are all infused to give it those bitter notes, and of course, it’s unmistakable vibrant orange color.

The Aperol Spritz Kit, which is priced at €32, includes a bottle of Aperol, Schweppes Soda water, an Aperol Spritz glass, and some funky Aperol swag.

To make the perfect Aperol Spritz at home, follow these easy steps:

Fill your Aperol Spritz Glass with ice

50ml Prosecco

50ml Aperol

Dash of Soda water

Stir gently (make sure you don’t lose that effervescence)

Finally, garnish with an orange slice and sit back, relax, and enjoy your perfect Aperol Spritz!

You can purchase your own Aperol Spritz Kit at www.aperolspritz.ie