WIN: An overnight stay plus dinner for two and cocktails at the HYDE Hotel in Galway

We've teamed up with the newly renamed HYDE Hotel

We’re giving one lucky reader the chance to win a mid-week stay in HYDE Hotel, plus dinner for two and cocktails in HYDE Bar in the heart of Galway City.

HYDE Hotel (formerly The Forster Court Hotel) is located just steps from the famous Eyre Square, and minutes from Shop Street with the bustling bars & cafés of Quay street.

The trendy boutique hotel recently underwent some dramatic changes with the addition of 19 new rooms.

HYDE Hotel is now a 69 guest bedroom hotel, and the rooms are bright, colourful and equipped with everything that you need to make your time in a new city easy.

In each of the uncluttered and elegantly designed rooms you’ll find; complimentary Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs, tea & coffee making facilities and clever design features with bedside USB charging points.

HYDE Bar, which is widely regarded as one of the most stylish bars in the West, has also had an additional area added to its already stunning layout.

The new area called Jekyll, which has already blown away customers with its stunning and vibrant design, will be open at weekends and is available for private parties or launches, such as the launch of the 2022 Galway Races – which recently took place there.

HYDE Bar is known for its Instagram-worthy features and incredible cocktails, and is also one of Galway’s top brunch spots.

HYDE Hotel offers mid-week stays, dinner for two and cocktails in HYDE Bar.



