WIN: A €200 luxury hotel voucher PLUS a wine and chocolate hamper from Carry Out Off Licence

We’ve teamed up with Carry Out Off Licence to give one lucky reader a €200 luxury hotel voucher and a gorgeous hamper.

With over 100 stores to choose from nationwide, you’re always within reach of Ireland’s leading off licence; offering you an unrivalled range of high-quality wines, beers and spirits.

Owned and managed by retailers in your local community, Carry Out service’s local communities with an exceptional product range, level of experience and commitment to service, right at your doorstep.

One lucky Goss.ie reader will win a €200 Blue Book Hotel Voucher to spend on charming and stylish hideaways in Ireland.

The winner will also win an amazing hamper that includes two bottles of Mission Sud Wine, t wo wine glasses, and a box of Lindor Chocolates.

To be in with a chance of winning simply like the below post on Instagram, make sure you’re following @carryout_offlicence and @goss.ie, and tag a friend who would love this prize.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)